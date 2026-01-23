Uttarakhand's long dry spell finally ends with snow and rain
India
After a long dry spell, Uttarakhand just got a major weather reset—snow blanketed famous hill spots like Badrinath and Kedarnath, while Dehradun saw steady showers.
This ended the prolonged dry conditions in the state.
Why does this matter?
The IMD has issued Orange Alerts for several districts, warning of heavy rain, snow above 2,300 meters, thunderstorms, and strong winds.
While this much-needed rain brings relief after a long dry spell — and some places reportedly experienced longer dry conditions — it also brings risks like roadblocks and landslides, so authorities have advised caution.
Quick context
Interestingly, while Uttarakhand waited longer for rain, Punjab and Haryana got theirs weeks ago—showing just how intense this dry spell really was.