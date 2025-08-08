Next Article
Uttarkashi flood rescue: Pilgrim ties rakhi to CM Dhami
After flash floods and landslides hit Uttarkashi on August 5, hundreds of pilgrims were stranded near Gangotri.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the rescue efforts, and among those saved was Dhangauri Barauliya from Ahmedabad.
She tied a rakhi on his wrist at the Harsil helipad, thanking him for helping bring people to safety.
Over 650 people rescued
Rescue teams—including the Army, NDRF, and SDRF—have already saved over 650 people despite tough weather and broken roads.
The situation is still serious: four people have died and more than 50 are missing.
Barauliya's gesture touched Dhami, who called it a "special blessing," reminding everyone that even in crisis, small acts of gratitude can mean a lot.