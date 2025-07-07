Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Vande Bharat Express delayed due to torrential rains
Heavy rainfall left the Tatanagar-Berhampur Vande Bharat Express stranded for almost seven hours in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Saturday evening, as three feet of water covered the tracks at Guhalidiihi station.
Thankfully, all passengers were safe and there were no serious injuries.
TL;DR
Weather disrupting travel in Odisha
The quick rescue—where railway teams towed the train to safety—shows how extreme weather is disrupting travel in Odisha.
With red alerts out for more heavy rain and storms across several districts (and even train blockages in Northeast India), it's a reminder that climate events are hitting transport hard and can impact anyone on the move.