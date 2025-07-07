Mumbai prepares for more monsoon showers: IMD's yellow alert

TL;DR

Stay prepared for possible delays or local flooding

The yellow alert also covers Thane and Palghar, while Raigad and Ratnagiri are under an orange alert for even heavier rain till July 9.

Thanks to a cyclonic system nearby, thunderstorms and strong winds could disrupt travel or cause local flooding—so keep an eye out if you're heading out or commuting.

With Mumbai usually getting over 22 rainy days every July, it's smart to stay prepared for possible delays or soggy streets.