India • Jul 07, 2025
Mumbai prepares for more monsoon showers: IMD's yellow alert
Mumbai's in for another wet week, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert.
Expect light to moderate rain, but don't be surprised by sudden heavy showers.
On July 7, the city saw temps around 29°C and winds picking up to 31km/h.
Gusts could reach 60km/h, and low-lying spots might see quick waterlogging.
TL;DR
Stay prepared for possible delays or local flooding
The yellow alert also covers Thane and Palghar, while Raigad and Ratnagiri are under an orange alert for even heavier rain till July 9.
Thanks to a cyclonic system nearby, thunderstorms and strong winds could disrupt travel or cause local flooding—so keep an eye out if you're heading out or commuting.
With Mumbai usually getting over 22 rainy days every July, it's smart to stay prepared for possible delays or soggy streets.