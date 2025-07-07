Indian airlines concerned over new medical test rule for pilots

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has alarmed Indian airlines with a recent change in its rules for conducting medical tests on pilots. The regulator has now mandated that all commercial pilot medical examinations be conducted only at Indian Air Force (IAF) centers. This is a departure from the earlier provision that allowed such tests at private hospitals and empaneled medical examiners.

Reason for change Decision taken after a major incident The DGCA officials said the decision was taken after an airline co-pilot died of cardiac arrest after completing a flight. An investigation revealed that the pilot had pre-existing cardiac issues, which were unknown to the airline. The official said, "We felt that there was a change required for the process as there was suspicion that a few were falsifying records to pass their medicals."

Industry response Airlines express concerns over new rule Airline executives have expressed concerns over the new rule. They argue that the standards set for military pilots are much more stringent than those operating commercial flights. The limited resources at IAF also make this process time-consuming and could disrupt flight schedules due to the unavailability of pilots. An airline official said, "The air force does not have the mandate and cannot keep increasing its manpower and infrastructure requirements to meet civil aviation requirements."

Potential impact Fears of potential pilot shortage Airline executives fear that the high standards of the military could declare many pilots medically unfit, leading to a potential pilot shortage and increased insurance coverage for airlines. They also point out that India is the only country still relying on defense establishments for civil pilot medicals. The official added, "The philosophy and requirements in clearing the pilots for both civil and defense are very different."

Test requirements Additional tests required for pilots The DGCA rules also require additional tests like ultrasound, treadmill tests, and some biochemical tests for pilots in India. These are not required by many foreign regulators including the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The Federation of Indian Pilots, which has over 5,000 pilots as its members, said military doctors often evaluate commercial pilots to the same demanding standards as military pilots, leading to additional tests.