Khalistani terrorist set for extradition in Gurdaspur case

TL;DR

Attack linked to Babbar Khalsa International

The December 2024 attack on Gurdaspur police station was linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), with Passia reportedly recruiting others on orders from BKI chief Rinda.

The NIA took over the case, charging seven suspects so far. Police also arrested Abhijot Singh—who handled logistics—and say all those involved have now been caught.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the attack.