India • Jul 07, 2025
Khalistani terrorist set for extradition in Gurdaspur case
Harpreet Singh, better known as Happy Passia, is expected to be extradited from the US to India soon. He was arrested in California in April for his alleged role in the 2024 Gurdaspur grenade attack.
Indian agencies and Punjab Police are working with US authorities to bring him back.
TL;DR
Attack linked to Babbar Khalsa International
The December 2024 attack on Gurdaspur police station was linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), with Passia reportedly recruiting others on orders from BKI chief Rinda.
The NIA took over the case, charging seven suspects so far. Police also arrested Abhijot Singh—who handled logistics—and say all those involved have now been caught.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the attack.