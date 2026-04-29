Vande Bharat Express derails entering Pune, disrupts schedules, 800 evacuated
India
The Vande Bharat Express derailed while entering Pune station on Monday evening, April 27, 2026, throwing local train schedules into chaos: think eight cancelations, four diversions, and a bunch of reschedules.
Thankfully, all around 800 passengers were safely evacuated, given meals, and sent onward to Solapur on a special train.
Preliminary inquiry finds trolley slip
Turns out the derailment was preliminarily found to have happened because of a trolley slip in the fourth coach at a diamond crossing.
No one was hurt. Railway officials acted quickly, re-railing the coach by early morning and launching an inquiry.
They're now working on replacing some track parts to help prevent this from happening again.