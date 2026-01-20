Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: First run tickets snapped up in hours
India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express just launched on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, and tickets for its debut sold out within hours.
Bookings opened January 19 and were gone in a flash—clearly, everyone wanted in on this new travel experience.
The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Modi on January 17.
What's the schedule like?
The sleeper express leaves Kamakhya at 6:15pm on January 22, reaching Howrah at 8:15am.
The return trip starts from Howrah at 6:20pm on January 23 and arrives at Kamakhya by 8:20am.
It runs six days a week (Wednesdays off from Kamakhya, Thursdays from Howrah) with stops including Bandel and Nabadwip Dham.
Classes, fares, and what's cool about it
You can pick from AC First Class (₹3,855), AC Two-Tier (₹3,145), or AC Three-Tier (₹2,435), with space for up to 823 passengers.
What sets this train apart? It cuts about 2 hours 23 minutes off the usual journey time for this route and offers comfy ergonomic berths plus local food options—making overnight travel a lot more appealing.