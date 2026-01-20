Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: First run tickets snapped up in hours India Jan 20, 2026

India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express just launched on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, and tickets for its debut sold out within hours.

Bookings opened January 19 and were gone in a flash—clearly, everyone wanted in on this new travel experience.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Modi on January 17.