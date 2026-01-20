Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Littered on day 1
India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, just launched by PM Modi on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Within hours, a video went viral showing its floor covered in plastic wrappers and food waste—despite all the hype and new amenities.
Warnings ignored & public reactions
Before launch, project manager Ananth Rupanagudi had urged people to "Please travel in it only if you have learnt your toilet manners, will obey the instructions given in the washrooms, and have respect for public property. Thanks!"
After the messy video surfaced, social media users called for strict fines.
Railways responded by reminding everyone that keeping trains clean is everyone's job—and pointed out there are housekeeping teams on board.
The train itself: Modern but facing old problems
The new train has 16 coaches with AC options and 823 berths; a three-tier AC ticket from Howrah to Kamakhya costs ₹2,299.
Still, even with upgraded facilities and clear warnings, littering remains a stubborn issue—showing that shiny trains can't fix old habits overnight.