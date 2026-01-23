Vande Bharat sleeper's food gets roasted online
India
India's new Vande Bharat Sleeper train, launched with much fanfare by PM Modi on January 17, is now trending for all the wrong reasons—passengers are calling out the poor food served on its first commercial run.
People posted side-by-side photos on X showing how the fancy meals from launch day were swapped for overcooked rice, tough rotis, and bland veggies once regular service began.
Not just a 1-time thing
Turns out, this isn't an isolated complaint. Other Vande Bharat trains have faced similar backlash before—think insects in dal and sambhar or just plain tasteless food.
Even though IRCTC had hyped up a special menu made with a top resort's help, many travelers feel what they actually got fell way short of the promise.