Vande Bharat sleeper's food gets roasted online India Jan 23, 2026

India's new Vande Bharat Sleeper train, launched with much fanfare by PM Modi on January 17, is now trending for all the wrong reasons—passengers are calling out the poor food served on its first commercial run.

People posted side-by-side photos on X showing how the fancy meals from launch day were swapped for overcooked rice, tough rotis, and bland veggies once regular service began.