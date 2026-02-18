'Vande Mataram' controversy: Christian leaders in Andhra Pradesh oppose singing

APCLF argues that later stanzas go against constitutional rights

The first two stanzas of "Vande Mataram" focus on nature and are seen as secular, but from the third stanza onward, references to Hindu goddesses appear.

The APCLF quoted Rabindranath Tagore as calling the poem a "hymn to Durga" and "unfit for a multi-faith nation," and they argue forcing all six goes against constitutional rights to equality and religious freedom.