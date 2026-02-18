'Vande Mataram' controversy: Christian leaders in Andhra Pradesh oppose singing
A Christian leaders' group in Andhra Pradesh is pushing back against a government rule that all six stanzas of "Vande Mataram" must be sung at schools and official events.
APCLF chairperson Oliver Rayi says the later verses deify the nation as a Hindu goddess, which clashes with Christian beliefs in one God.
APCLF argues that later stanzas go against constitutional rights
The first two stanzas of "Vande Mataram" focus on nature and are seen as secular, but from the third stanza onward, references to Hindu goddesses appear.
The APCLF quoted Rabindranath Tagore as calling the poem a "hymn to Durga" and "unfit for a multi-faith nation," and they argue forcing all six goes against constitutional rights to equality and religious freedom.
Muslim scholars have also raised similar concerns
The APCLF wants talks with the government and suggests sticking to just two stanzas at public functions.
If their concerns aren't addressed, they're considering legal action.
Muslim scholars have also raised similar worries about monotheism and participation.