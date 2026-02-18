'Vande Mataram' must be sung in full at Delhi colleges India Feb 18, 2026

Delhi just made it official—the Department of Training and Technical Education has directed all institutions under its administrative control to ensure the national song 'Vande Mataram' is sung in full, all six stanzas, not just a part.

The goal? Keep things consistent and make sure everyone gets the full experience, whether you're in a college auditorium or a government office where the national song is rendered as part of a formal event.