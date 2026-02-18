'Vande Mataram' must be sung in full at Delhi colleges
Delhi just made it official—the Department of Training and Technical Education has directed all institutions under its administrative control to ensure the national song 'Vande Mataram' is sung in full, all six stanzas, not just a part.
The goal? Keep things consistent and make sure everyone gets the full experience, whether you're in a college auditorium or a government office where the national song is rendered as part of a formal event.
Full song before national anthem
Places like Delhi Technological University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology are on the list, with organizers making sure no lines are skipped.
Schools can even add it to their daily routine as community singing.
This move follows new national guidelines that say the full song should come before the national anthem at major events—Delhi's just making sure everyone's on board.