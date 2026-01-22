'Vande Mataram' tableau coming to 2026 Republic Day parade
Get ready for a special tribute at this year's Republic Day Parade—a tableau called 150 Years of Vande Mataram will celebrate the national song's legacy.
Created by the IGNCA, it's described by Vivek Agarwal as one of the Republic Day tableaux that "function as moving archives of the nation's civilisational memory" and honors India's history and culture through Vande Mataram, first composed in 1875.
Celebrating diversity with a Gen-Z twist
The tableau will feature the original Vande Mataram manuscript and folk artists from across India, showing off our cultural variety.
A Gen-Z performer will sing the iconic song, inspired by Vishnupant Pagnis's classic version.
As IGNCA's Sachchidanand Joshi puts it, this display is all about capturing India's shared emotions and heritage—not just individual stories.