'Vande Mataram' tableau coming to 2026 Republic Day parade India Jan 22, 2026

Get ready for a special tribute at this year's Republic Day Parade—a tableau called 150 Years of Vande Mataram will celebrate the national song's legacy.

Created by the IGNCA, it's described by Vivek Agarwal as one of the Republic Day tableaux that "function as moving archives of the nation's civilisational memory" and honors India's history and culture through Vande Mataram, first composed in 1875.