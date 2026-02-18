Vasai teen kills aunt over slow TV, hides body
A 15-year-old boy in Vasai, Maharashtra, has been arrested after allegedly killing his 60-year-old aunt, Durga Bansod.
The fight started over a slow smart TV and escalated when she scolded him about his studies—he then hit her with a bamboo stick in anger, leading to her death.
Both boys are in custody
The incident came to light when Bansod's daughter couldn't reach her and called for help. Family members discovered something was wrong at the locked house.
Police managed to get inside and detained both the teen and his friend—both minors—and found the body.
During sustained interrogation, the main accused broke down and confessed. He also said his friend helped hide the body under a sofa-cum-bed and that they destroyed phones so no one could contact them.
Both are now in custody as police continue their investigation into this tragic family case.