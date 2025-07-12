Next Article
Venugopal appeals to PM to prevent Kerala nurse's execution in Yemen
A Kerala nurse, Nimisha Priya, is facing execution in Yemen on July 16 after being convicted of killing her business partner in 2020.
Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal has called on Prime Minister Modi to intervene, describing Priya as a victim of "unimaginable cruelty and domestic abuse on foreign soil" and calling her death sentence a "grave travesty of justice."
Priya's family negotiating 'blood money' for her release
Priya's family and supporters have tried to negotiate 'blood money' for her release, but Yemen's ongoing civil war has made talks nearly impossible.
With her final appeal already rejected and time running out, political leaders from Kerala and beyond are urging India's government to act fast and do everything possible to save her.