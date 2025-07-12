Next Article
Himachal Pradesh rains cause major road closures
Heads up, Himachal!
The IMD has put Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts on yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning from July 12 to 14.
The monsoon is in full swing across the western Himalayas this week, so expect more wet weather and sudden downpours.
249 road closures, power cuts, water supply issues
The rain isn't just a mood—it's caused 249 road closures (with Mandi district hit hardest), power cuts, and water supply issues. Damages since June 20 have already touched ₹751 crore.
Landslides have blocked highways for hours, making travel tricky.
If you're in the area, it's smart to check updates and follow local advisories to stay safe.