Himachal Pradesh rains cause major road closures India Jul 12, 2025

Heads up, Himachal!

The IMD has put Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts on yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning from July 12 to 14.

The monsoon is in full swing across the western Himalayas this week, so expect more wet weather and sudden downpours.