Experts suggest mechanical, electrical issues in AI plane crash India Jul 12, 2025

After the Air India crash in Ahmedabad in 2023, investigators are zeroing in on the plane's fuel switches.

Turns out, both engine switches were turned off one after the other just before the incident—a move that normally needs someone to do it on purpose.

Now, experts are trying to figure out if this was a technical glitch or a human mistake.