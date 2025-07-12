Experts suggest mechanical, electrical issues in AI plane crash
After the Air India crash in Ahmedabad in 2023, investigators are zeroing in on the plane's fuel switches.
Turns out, both engine switches were turned off one after the other just before the incident—a move that normally needs someone to do it on purpose.
Now, experts are trying to figure out if this was a technical glitch or a human mistake.
Did the crew make a mistake?
The cockpit voice recorder even caught a pilot asking why the fuel switches got cut off so suddenly, showing real confusion in the moment.
Captain C S Randhawa explained these switches are spring-loaded and have to be moved by hand during certain flight situations.
The investigation is digging into whether something went wrong mechanically or if there was a mix-up by the crew when shifting from RUN to CUTOFF mode.