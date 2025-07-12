Next Article
Heartbroken Bihar man seeks justice after wife elopes
In Bettiah, Bihar, a woman left her five children behind to elope with a local youth.
Her husband, who works in Punjab, found out over the phone and rushed home to find his 20-year marriage turned upside down.
He's now turned to the police for help.
The husband told police his wife had been secretly seeing Tooman Ansari—the man she left with—and their daughter confirmed she left on a bike with him.
Believing Ansari's family may have played a role, he's hoping for answers.
Police have formed a special team to track down both the missing woman and her youngest daughter.
This isn't an isolated case—similar incidents are reportedly causing real strain on families in the area.