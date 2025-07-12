Wife pleads for release of controversial film

Jashoda Lal, whose husband Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in Udaipur in 2022, is asking PM Modi to step in so the film "Udaipur Files" can be released. The movie, which tells her husband's story, has been put on hold by a Delhi court after some groups claimed it could spread hate and disturb harmony.

'Udaipur Files' explores Kanhaiya Lal's murder and its aftermath Directed by Bharat S. Srinet and Jayant Sinha, "Udaipur Files" covers the murder of Kanhaiya Lal after he posted online support for ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The film also looks at how the case affected society and law.

It got CBFC approval after making a few cuts.

Jashoda calls the film 'truthful' After watching it herself, Jashoda described the film as "truthful" and said some Muslim groups are using legal routes to stop its release.

She shared, "I want to meet PM Modi and request him to help in releasing this movie."

The court suggested petitioners ask the government for a review instead of banning it outright.