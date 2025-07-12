Properties seized from PoK-based terrorists in J-K's Ganderbal
Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties valued at ₹3.2 crore in Ganderbal, belonging to three men accused of terrorism and currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Farooq Ahmad Rather, Noor Mohammad Parray, and Mohammad Maqbool Sofi.
These individuals have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged roles in supporting terror activities.
Properties spread across multiple locations
The police took over about nine kanals of land across Kurag, Hatbura, and Khurhama.
The goal is to stop these assets from being used to fund or support terrorism in the region.
Officials say this move is part of a bigger push to break up networks that help terrorism survive in Jammu and Kashmir—showing they're serious about cutting off both financial and logistical support for such activities.