Delhi government earns ₹2,662 cr from Q1 liquor sales
Between April and June 2025, Delhi sold nearly 17 crore bottles of liquor, earning the government a hefty ₹2,662 crore—up more than ₹250 crore from last year.
This steady rise puts them well on track for their ambitious ₹7,000 crore excise target this year.
Four government agencies running 700+ outlets
Most of the bottles came from four government agencies running 700+ outlets: DSIIDC led with over five crore bottles, followed by DTTDC, DSCSC, and DCCWS.
Together, they've outdone last year's numbers by a wide margin.
Delhi drafting new excise policy
With the liquor market finally stabilizing after recent policy changes, Delhi is drafting a new excise policy to boost revenue further and make things more transparent.