Delhi government earns ₹2,662 cr from Q1 liquor sales India Jul 12, 2025

Between April and June 2025, Delhi sold nearly 17 crore bottles of liquor, earning the government a hefty ₹2,662 crore—up more than ₹250 crore from last year.

This steady rise puts them well on track for their ambitious ₹7,000 crore excise target this year.