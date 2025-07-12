Lotus blooms revive in Kashmir's Wular Lake
For the first time since the early '90s, pink lotus flowers are back in Wular Lake, North Kashmir.
The blooms, spotted on July 12, 2025, and stretching across nearly three square kilometers, mark a big comeback for this rare plant—especially since floods in 1992 buried most of the old roots.
How the team revived the lake
Since 2020, teams from the Wular Conservation and Management Authority have removed tons of silt to help sunlight and water reach lotus roots again.
They also spread lotus seeds in cleared areas this year.
There's more work ahead: plans are set to stop future silt build-up so the lake stays healthy.
Nadru for locals, home for migratory birds
Locals call lotus "nadru" and harvest it for food and income—so its return is good news for families around the lake.
Cleaner water has also brought back rare migratory birds, boosting biodiversity.
Residents say dredging really paid off, but they know protecting these gains will take ongoing effort.