Court remands IIM-Calcutta rape suspect to police custody
A second-year IIM-Calcutta student was arrested after a woman accused him of raping her inside the boys' hostel.
She said he invited her under the guise of a counseling session, then allegedly drugged and assaulted her, later threatening her to stay silent.
The two had reportedly met through social media.
How an outsider entered the hostel?
Police have charged the student with rape, and he's been remanded to custody while the investigation continues.
Authorities are checking CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to figure out how an outsider entered the hostel despite campus security rules.
This case has sparked fresh concerns about safety on college campuses.