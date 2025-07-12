Next Article
Deepak Yadav confesses to daughter's murder
Former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their home in Gurugram.
Police say the tragedy stemmed from ongoing arguments about Radhika's tennis academy.
Deepak has admitted to the crime and told police he is ready to accept punishment.
Investigators looking into other possible reasons behind conflict
The shooting took place while Radhika was cooking, with both her parents present in the house.
Investigators are also looking into other possible reasons behind the conflict, including Radhika's appearance in a 2024 music video.
The case is still being probed from all angles, as the family comes to terms with this loss—her brother Dheeraj has already performed her last rites.