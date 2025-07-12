Woman student self-immolates over alleged harassment
A 20-year-old student, Soumyashree, from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha, attempted to end her life by self-immolation outside the principal's office.
She had accused the Head of the Education Department, Samir Kumar Sahu, of sexual harassment.
Despite filing complaints with both college authorities and police—and even protesting—no action was taken.
Accused professor detained, students shaken
Soumyashree suffered over 90% burns and is currently being treated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. A male student who tried to help her was also injured.
The accused professor has been detained by police. Friends say she faced threats about her academics if she spoke up, and that officials ignored their repeated warnings.
The incident has left students shaken as authorities finally launch an investigation.