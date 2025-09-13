'Victory': Ex-Indian Army officer on Pakistan's defeat in Operation Sindoor
Retired Lt Gen KJS Dhillon described India's Operation Sindoor as a victory, following the May 10 precision strikes on 11 Pakistani airbases.
The operations were launched in direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 civilians.
Not a single missile intercepted, Pakistan sought ceasefire: Dhillon
Dhillon highlighted that "not a single missile of ours could be intercepted by Pakistani air defense... that is victory."
On the same day, Pakistan's military reached out for a ceasefire, underlining India's upper hand.
He also shared that Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir—recently promoted to field marshal—had to take shelter in a bunker during the strikes.
Dhillon explains why India won
Dhillon pointed out that Pakistan's army hasn't won a war since World War II and faced heavy losses this time too.
While India stood firm against outside mediation, Pakistan reportedly sought help from the US and Saudi Arabia—showing just how much things have shifted on the ground.