'Victory': Ex-Indian Army officer on Pakistan's defeat in Operation Sindoor

Not a single missile intercepted, Pakistan sought ceasefire: Dhillon

Dhillon highlighted that "not a single missile of ours could be intercepted by Pakistani air defense... that is victory."

On the same day, Pakistan's military reached out for a ceasefire, underlining India's upper hand.

He also shared that Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir—recently promoted to field marshal—had to take shelter in a bunker during the strikes.