PM Modi congratulates Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Sushila Karki on her appointment as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal. Karki, who was sworn in on Friday night, is the first woman to hold the office in Nepal. She succeeded KP Sharma Oli, who resigned amid widespread anti-corruption protests. PM Modi called her appointment a "very good example of women's empowerment" and expressed confidence that she would lead Nepal toward peace and prosperity.
Democratic spirit
Youth of Nepal praised for recent protests
PM Modi also praised the youth of Nepal for their role in the recent protests, which were sparked by corruption allegations and a social media ban. He said they kept democratic values alive even in an unstable environment. The Prime Minister wished Nepal's youngsters a bright future and reiterated India's commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity in Nepal.
Official statement
India welcomes formation of Karki's interim government
India's External Affairs Ministry also welcomed the formation of Karki's interim government. The ministry expressed hope that her leadership would foster peace and stability in Nepal. It reiterated India's commitment to working closely with Nepal for mutual well-being and prosperity as a close neighbor, fellow democracy, and long-term development partner.