Sushila Karki was sworn in on Friday night

PM Modi congratulates Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki

By Snehil Singh 05:27 pm Sep 13, 202505:27 pm

What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Sushila Karki on her appointment as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal. Karki, who was sworn in on Friday night, is the first woman to hold the office in Nepal. She succeeded KP Sharma Oli, who resigned amid widespread anti-corruption protests. PM Modi called her appointment a "very good example of women's empowerment" and expressed confidence that she would lead Nepal toward peace and prosperity.