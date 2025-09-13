PM Modi lays foundation for ₹7,300cr projects in Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by Manipur this Saturday—his first visit since the state's recent ethnic clashes.
Even with heavy rain causing travel hiccups, he managed to kick off projects worth ₹1,200 crore in Imphal and laid foundation stones for over ₹7,300 crore more in Churachandpur.
He made a heartfelt call for peace between the Meitei and Kuki communities, urging everyone to look ahead together.
Northeast matters for India's growth story: PM
Modi's trip wasn't just about new buildings—it was a signal that the Northeast matters for India's growth story.
He opened up a new Civil Secretariat and an IT SEZ in Imphal, plus launched a major urban roads project.
The Prime Minister stressed that stability brings opportunity, sharing hope that Manipur can move forward stronger if people stick together.