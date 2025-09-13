PM Modi lays foundation for ₹7,300cr projects in Manipur India Sep 13, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by Manipur this Saturday—his first visit since the state's recent ethnic clashes.

Even with heavy rain causing travel hiccups, he managed to kick off projects worth ₹1,200 crore in Imphal and laid foundation stones for over ₹7,300 crore more in Churachandpur.

He made a heartfelt call for peace between the Meitei and Kuki communities, urging everyone to look ahead together.