Women's police stations to come up in all Delhi districts
Delhi Police is planning to launch dedicated women's police stations across all 15 districts, moving beyond the single unit that currently handles mostly dowry and marriage-related cases.
These new stations will focus on crimes involving women and children, aiming for a safer city.
Each station will be led by a woman SHO and staffed mainly by women—something that's still rare in Delhi's huge police force.
This step could make it easier for survivors to report crimes, encourage more open conversations, and potentially help close the gender gap in policing.