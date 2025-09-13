Bomb threat to Delhi, Mumbai courts; both hoaxes

The Bombay High Court in Mumbai was evacuated on Friday afternoon after a bomb threat was received via email. The court administration decided to vacate the premises swiftly after the email was received around 1:00pm. Bar associations were notified to inform their members, leading to the evacuation of lawyers, litigants, and court staff.

Security response Threats received in past Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Munde and other officers, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), arrived at the scene to conduct inspections. Additional teams from Azad Maidan police station and South region also joined in. A senior officer said they have received several such threat mails in the past, including ones targeting ISKCON temple and other important establishments, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

Similar incident Similar threat in Delhi High Court Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court was also evacuated after receiving a bomb threat via email. The message contained political statements and warnings of an explosion within the premises. Police and bomb squads rushed to the court, evacuated the building, and conducted a thorough search of the premises.