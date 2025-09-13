Next Article
Odisha villagers beat woman, 2 men over alleged affair
In Mayurbhanj, Odisha, a married woman and two men were attacked by villagers after she returned from the market with them.
Her family suspected her of having an affair, which quickly escalated into violence.
The trio was tied to an electric pole and beaten
The trio was tied to an electric pole and beaten while bystanders recorded the scene.
Despite one man being related to her in-laws, suspicions persisted.
Police arrived in time to rescue them and send them for medical care. Authorities are now investigating the case.