'IITian Baba' expelled from Juna Akhara over disrespectful behavior
What's the story
Abhey Singh, an engineer-turned-saint popularly known as the "IITian Baba," was expelled from the Juna Akhara on Saturday night.
The expulsion came after Singh was accused of using abusive language against his "Guru," Mahant Someshwar Puri.
Following this incident, Singh is now barred from entering the Akhara camp and its vicinity.
Akhara principles
Expulsion underscores importance of discipline and respect
Mahant Hari Giri, Chief Patron of Juna Akhara, said that Singh's actions go against the "Guru-Shishya" (master-disciple) tradition and principles of "Sanyas."
"Disrespecting one's "Guru" shows a lack of respect for "Sanatan Dharma" and the Akhara," Giri said.
He added that discipline is paramount in Juna Akhara, with no exemptions.
The disciplinary committee recommended Singh's expulsion based on his violation of these rules.
Viral fame
Singh's controversial journey and viral fame
An IIT-Bombay graduate, Singh quit a career in aerospace engineering to become a saint. He shot to fame at the Maha Kumbh this year after a viral interview with a news channel. His story was extensively reported by leading newspapers and TV channels.
With over one lakh followers on Instagram, Singh had also attracted attention for a controversial reel where he called his father "Hiranyakashyap" and his "Guru" "Pagal" (mad) after a disagreement.
Controversy
Singh's expulsion follows controversial social media post
This controversial social media post led to widespread demands to act against him in the Akhara, which eventually led to his expulsion.
Earlier, Singh's "Guru" had expelled him from the camp, but he refused to leave and instead took shelter in another saint's camp.
The chief patron clarified Singh would remain barred from the Akhara till he learns to respect his "Guru" and follow its discipline.