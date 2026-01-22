Viral video of man blocking milk flow to poor girls sparks debate
A video is making waves online after it showed a man doing Dudh Abhishek—a Hindu ritual where milk is poured into the Ganga river.
When a group of poor girls tried to collect some of the milk, he shifted to block them, sparking a heated conversation about faith and real-life needs.
So, what's everyone saying?
People are split. Some feel the milk could have helped hungry kids and question if rituals should come before compassion—one comment even asked if this was "Ye paap dhona hua ya paap par chuna karna hua? (Was this washing away the sins, or just whitewashing them?),". Others say his devotion should be respected, insisting "His devotion is not meant for that girl, that's why he's not giving it. We should respect everyone's devotion."
Even AI chatbot Grok weighed in, calling it a "poignant clash" between tradition and the tough reality many face.