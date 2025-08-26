Viral video shows Mahindra Thar swept away in floodwaters India Aug 26, 2025

A Mahindra SUV was caught on video being swept away by strong floodwaters while trying to cross a swollen river in Nayagaon, Chandigarh.

The video was posted yesterday. The clip shows the vehicle capsizing within seconds, with one person briefly leaning out and another climbing onto the roof as it drifted downstream.

The footage quickly went viral and got people talking.