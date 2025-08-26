Viral video shows Mahindra Thar swept away in floodwaters
A Mahindra SUV was caught on video being swept away by strong floodwaters while trying to cross a swollen river in Nayagaon, Chandigarh.
The video was posted yesterday. The clip shows the vehicle capsizing within seconds, with one person briefly leaning out and another climbing onto the roof as it drifted downstream.
The footage quickly went viral and got people talking.
Video goes viral, sparks conversations about monsoon safety
The video racked up over 375,000 views in just a day and sparked big conversations about monsoon safety.
Many online pointed out that ignoring flood warnings is risky—even for tough SUVs like the Mahindra Thar.
The incident hit home for lots of viewers who realized that no car is invincible against nature.
Authorities questioned after 3 people were rescued
Despite villagers warning drivers not to cross, several SUVs tried anyway near Jayanti Ki Rao rivulet.
Three people were eventually rescued using a JCB machine as hundreds watched, but police and officials were reportedly missing during the rescue.
This has led to fresh questions about how prepared local authorities are for these kinds of emergencies.