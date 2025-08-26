National Teachers's Awards 2025: Meet the winners

Awardees and their contributions

These awards spotlight teachers like Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin from Nanded and Sonia Vikas Kapoor from Mumbai, whose dedication and creative teaching have made a real difference for students and communities.

Each winner gets a certificate, a silver medal, ₹50,000 in cash, and will be honored at a ceremony in New Delhi.

It's a reminder that great teaching shapes lives everywhere, not just in classrooms but across society.