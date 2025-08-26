National Teachers's Awards 2025: Meet the winners
On September 5, India celebrates National Teachers's Day, remembering Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
This year, President Droupadi Murmu will honor 45 teachers from all corners of the country—big cities and remote towns alike—with the National Teachers's Awards for their inspiring work in education and community building.
Awardees and their contributions
These awards spotlight teachers like Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin from Nanded and Sonia Vikas Kapoor from Mumbai, whose dedication and creative teaching have made a real difference for students and communities.
Each winner gets a certificate, a silver medal, ₹50,000 in cash, and will be honored at a ceremony in New Delhi.
It's a reminder that great teaching shapes lives everywhere, not just in classrooms but across society.