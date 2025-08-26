Cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K's Doda; 4 killed
What's the story
A cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday has triggered flash floods, killing four people and destroying over 10 houses. The incident comes after similar events in Kathua and Kishtwar. On Monday, the weather department had issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the Jammu region, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts. It warned of possible cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and shooting stones.
Safety measures
Flood alert issued, schools shut
Authorities have issued a flood alert for the Jammu region and advised residents to avoid water bodies and landslide-prone areas. All government and private schools in the Jammu division have been shut due to the severe weather conditions. The Tawi River is also flowing above danger marks, with a further rise expected through the night.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Doda
Situation grim as cloudbursts reported from multiple areas of Doda and Kishtwar districts.— Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) August 26, 2025
Video from Doda pic.twitter.com/iLyBzBCZaq
Rainfall data
Rainfall data for past 24 hours
Kathua district received the highest rainfall with 155.6mm in the past 24 hours till Monday morning. Bhaderwah in Doda followed with 99.8mm, Jammu received 81.5mm and Katra recorded 68.8mm during this period. The weather department has warned of possible cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in high-altitude areas till at least August 27, with rescue teams on standby in vulnerable regions.