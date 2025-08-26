Over 10 houses were damaged in the incident

Cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K's Doda; 4 killed

By Chanshimla Varah 01:33 pm Aug 26, 202501:33 pm

What's the story

A cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday has triggered flash floods, killing four people and destroying over 10 houses. The incident comes after similar events in Kathua and Kishtwar. On Monday, the weather department had issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the Jammu region, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts. It warned of possible cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and shooting stones.