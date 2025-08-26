DRDO's all-Indian air defense system passes crucial test
India has pulled off a successful test of its new Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off the Odisha coast.
Built by DRDO, this multi-layered shield uses both missiles and lasers to take down threats like drones, aircraft, and helicopters—developed indigenously.
System combines missiles and lasers to take down threats
The IADWS brings together three main techs: Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM) that reach up to 30km, Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORADS) for anything within 6km, and a high-powered laser weapon called Directed Energy Weapon (DEW), which can zap drones out of the sky within 1-2km.
In tests, it took out two fast-moving UAVs and a drone at different heights—pretty impressive teamwork.
A big step toward self-reliant India in defense tech
This test proved that all parts of the system can work together under one command, knocking out several targets at once. It's a big step for India's self-reliance in defense tech.
Plus, it fits into PM Modi's Mission Sudarshan Chakra plan to build an all-Indian security shield by 2035—something even Chinese analysts are considering a significant advancement.
For anyone interested in tech or national security, it's worth keeping an eye on how these homegrown innovations shape up.