DRDO's all-Indian air defense system passes crucial test

The IADWS brings together three main techs: Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM) that reach up to 30km, Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORADS) for anything within 6km, and a high-powered laser weapon called Directed Energy Weapon (DEW), which can zap drones out of the sky within 1-2km. In tests, it took out two fast-moving UAVs and a drone at different heights—pretty impressive teamwork.

A big step toward self-reliant India in defense tech

This test proved that all parts of the system can work together under one command, knocking out several targets at once. It's a big step for India's self-reliance in defense tech.

Plus, it fits into PM Modi's Mission Sudarshan Chakra plan to build an all-Indian security shield by 2035—something even Chinese analysts are considering a significant advancement.

For anyone interested in tech or national security, it's worth keeping an eye on how these homegrown innovations shape up.