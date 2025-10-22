Viral video shows people collecting oil from diyas in Ayodhya
A video from this year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya is making the rounds online—it shows people gathering leftover oil from diyas even before the festival wrapped up.
The event, which featured over 2.6 million diyas along the Sarayu River, was meant to showcase devotion and boost tourism.
But the viral clip, shared by Akhilesh Yadav, has sparked criticism of Uttar Pradesh's government for spending big on celebrations while many locals still face hardship.
Video went viral on social media
Social media quickly picked up on the video, with many expressing sympathy for those collecting oil, seeing it as a sign of real economic struggle.
Others questioned how such a huge festival was managed and whether public money could be better spent.
The moment has definitely got people talking about the gap between grand celebrations and everyday realities.