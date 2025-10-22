Viral video shows people collecting oil from diyas in Ayodhya India Oct 22, 2025

A video from this year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya is making the rounds online—it shows people gathering leftover oil from diyas even before the festival wrapped up.

The event, which featured over 2.6 million diyas along the Sarayu River, was meant to showcase devotion and boost tourism.

But the viral clip, shared by Akhilesh Yadav, has sparked criticism of Uttar Pradesh's government for spending big on celebrations while many locals still face hardship.