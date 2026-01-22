Viral video sparks safety worries at Mumbai's Andheri station
India
A chaotic video allegedly recorded at Mumbai's Andheri Railway Station on Tuesday, January 20, shows crowds rushing to board a local train—making daily commutes look stressful and risky.
Shared widely online (over 70,000 views), the clip has people asking: why isn't more being done to keep commuters safe?
Why this matters
But overcrowding and accidents are common.
Social media users point out that Western Railway data shows about 10 fatalities daily from such incidents.
Many hope new metro lines coming later this year will finally ease the pressure—but for now, everyone's waiting to see if real safety upgrades will happen soon.