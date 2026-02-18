Viral wedding video: Bride showered with ₹8.5cr? Here's truth
A wedding video from Tarn Taran, Punjab, went viral, and several social media accounts alleged the bride was showered with ₹8.5 crore in cash—thanks to clips showing guests tossing notes everywhere as they danced.
While big money showers are pretty common at Punjabi weddings, this one really blew up online and got everyone talking about just how much was actually spent.
Groom's brother, event manager clarify viral video
The groom's brother, Sikander Singh, said the real amount was closer to ₹2 lakh—not crores—and mentioned his brother works in Australia's trucking business.
The event manager and DJ dismissed the ₹8.5 crore claim and estimated the total cash at around ₹4 lakh, with some dollar bills thrown in.
Even they were surprised by how quickly the "crores" rumor spread on social media.
Amount got 'exaggerated into crores' on social media
The video has sparked mixed reactions—some people love the over-the-top celebration vibe, while others think it's way too much spending for a wedding.
The groom's brother said social media had exaggerated the amount into crores.