'Water bankruptcy': India extracts 60.6% of groundwater, says UN
India is running low on groundwater, with the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) calling it a potential "water bankruptcy."
The country extracts about 60% of its annual extractable groundwater resource each year, according to the UNU-INWEH Global Water Bankruptcy Report 2026.
Northern states and cities hit hardest
Northern states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana are using much more water than they can naturally recharge—mostly because farming needs so much.
Big cities like Delhi and Bengaluru are also struggling, with North India experiencing significant groundwater losses in recent years.
This puts food security, farm incomes and livelihoods at risk.
Some hope: smarter water management
It's not all bad news—states like Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have improved their groundwater situation through better irrigation methods and farmer training.
Programs like Atal Bhujal Yojana are helping thousands of villages recharge their water supplies.