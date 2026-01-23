Water contamination in Mhow sickens 22, 9 hospitalized
A new water contamination scare has hit Mhow. At least nine people have fallen ill (nine hospitalized, with a few others recuperating at home), reported in Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg, according to the source (published Jan 23, 2026).
More cases are being reported, so the numbers could climb.
What's causing these outbreaks?
Turns out, leaking water pipes running right next to sewage drains are letting dirty water mix with what comes out of the tap.
This isn't the first time: Last month (December 2025), several people fell ill in Bhagirathpura and seven deaths linked to water contamination were reported.
Why does this keep happening?
Indore's not alone—cities like Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, and Patna have seen similar outbreaks recently.
The source provides no nationwide figures to support the previously stated counts.
The root problem? Old pipelines placed dangerously close to sewage lines that just can't keep up anymore.