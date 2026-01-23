Water contamination in Mhow sickens 22, 9 hospitalized India Jan 23, 2026

A new water contamination scare has hit Mhow. At least nine people have fallen ill (nine hospitalized, with a few others recuperating at home), reported in Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg, according to the source (published Jan 23, 2026).

More cases are being reported, so the numbers could climb.