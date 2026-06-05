Wayanad district collector cancels nonresidential classes Saturday after emergency meeting
India
Heads up if you're in Wayanad: the weather agency has issued a red alert for Saturday and Sunday, with forecasts of extremely heavy rain.
To keep everyone safe, the district collector has called off classes for all schools and colleges (except residential ones) on Saturday after an emergency meeting.
Wayanad quarrying, trekking and tourism suspended
All quarrying work, adventure tourism, trekking, and tourist spots in risky areas are shut down for now.