WBSSC lists 1,804 teachers involved in 2016 recruitment scam
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published the names of 1,804 teachers accused of tampering with OMR sheets, manipulating ranks with the help of influential people, or paying bribes in the 2016 State Level Selection Test.
This follows a Supreme Court order from August 28, 2024.
Last year, 25,753 teaching and non-teaching appointments were canceled after irregularities came to light.
SC bars them from taking upcoming recruitment exams
Anyone on the list is now banned from taking upcoming recruitment exams on September 7 and 14—a move meant to clean up the hiring process and restore trust.
The case has put a spotlight on corruption in public jobs and even includes some political figures' relatives.
While many named deny any wrongdoing and say they'll fight back legally, the whole episode is a reminder that fair opportunities matter for everyone hoping to land a government job.