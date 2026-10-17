IMD predicts break in rain for Delhi-NCR on Saturday
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a break in the recent spell of rain for Delhi-NCR on Saturday. The region is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with a rise in temperature. The national capital is expected to record minimum and maximum temperatures of around 21°C and 32°C, respectively. This change comes after heavy rainfall on Wednesday lowered temperatures across Delhi.
Regional forecast
Weather conditions in neighboring areas
The IMD's city forecast predicts a similar weather pattern for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
These areas are also likely to see a gradual transition from rainy conditions to partly cloudy skies and warmer afternoons. However, local conditions may vary in these regions.
The IMD's all-India forecast bulletin indicates that rainfall activity will continue over parts of southern India in the coming days.
Southern forecast
Heavy rainfall expected in southern India
Southern India is likely to witness heavy rainfall, with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday.
South Interior Karnataka is also likely to see similar weather conditions.
Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala are also expected to witness heavy showers. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also likely in these regions.
Northern forecast
Dry weather likely in northern India
In northern India, the weather is likely to remain largely dry after Friday's showers. Isolated rainfall is expected in parts of Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Haryana and Delhi are expected to remain dry during this period.
The wider forecast indicates that much of central, eastern, and northeastern India will not witness major weather activity over the coming week.