Loading...
Home / News / India News / IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be most affected

IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

By Snehil Singh
Oct 26, 2026
11:10 am
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast turbulent weather across several Indian states from Monday, October 26. A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are expected to bear the brunt of this weather system. Meanwhile, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh will witness changing weather patterns due to atmospheric disturbances.

Tamil Nadu forecast

Tamil Nadu to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, October 26.

The weather is likely to worsen as the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

Isolated places in the state may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Odisha forecast

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in Odisha

The IMD has warned of deteriorating weather conditions in Odisha as the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected across parts of the state from October 27-29.

The system will approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28, increasing the chances of heavy rainfall in both states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other states

Dry weather conditions in Bihar on October 26

Bihar is likely to witness mainly dry weather on October 26, with no weather warnings in place.

However, conditions are expected to change later this week as the cyclonic system brings rain and thunderstorms.

West Bengal will also experience changing weather conditions due to the developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh forecast

Chhattisgarh to witness change in weather patterns

The IMD has predicted a change in weather conditions across Chhattisgarh later this week.

The state is likely to experience mainly dry weather on October 26, but heavy rainfall is expected on October 27.

Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast for October 28 and 29 as the depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

Other forecasts

Light rain expected in Karnataka on October 26

Karnataka is likely to witness light rain and cloudy skies on October 26 due to ongoing atmospheric disturbances.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience mainly dry weather on the same day, with no weather warnings in place.

However, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected in eastern parts of the state toward the end of the week as conditions change from October 28.

ADVERTISEMENT