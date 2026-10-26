IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast turbulent weather across several Indian states from Monday, October 26. A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are expected to bear the brunt of this weather system. Meanwhile, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh will witness changing weather patterns due to atmospheric disturbances.
Tamil Nadu forecast
Tamil Nadu to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms
The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, October 26.
The weather is likely to worsen as the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm.
Isolated places in the state may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Odisha forecast
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in Odisha
The IMD has warned of deteriorating weather conditions in Odisha as the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected across parts of the state from October 27-29.
The system will approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28, increasing the chances of heavy rainfall in both states.
Other states
Dry weather conditions in Bihar on October 26
Bihar is likely to witness mainly dry weather on October 26, with no weather warnings in place.
However, conditions are expected to change later this week as the cyclonic system brings rain and thunderstorms.
West Bengal will also experience changing weather conditions due to the developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal.
Chhattisgarh forecast
Chhattisgarh to witness change in weather patterns
The IMD has predicted a change in weather conditions across Chhattisgarh later this week.
The state is likely to experience mainly dry weather on October 26, but heavy rainfall is expected on October 27.
Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast for October 28 and 29 as the depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm.
Other forecasts
Light rain expected in Karnataka on October 26
Karnataka is likely to witness light rain and cloudy skies on October 26 due to ongoing atmospheric disturbances.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience mainly dry weather on the same day, with no weather warnings in place.
However, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected in eastern parts of the state toward the end of the week as conditions change from October 28.