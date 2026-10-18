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IMD predicts heavy rainfall in southern India
Delhi-NCR to remain dry on Sunday

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in southern India

By Snehil Singh
Oct 18, 2026
10:04 am
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of southern India on Sunday, October 18. The states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness very heavy showers at isolated places. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also expected across several southern states. In contrast, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to remain dry on Sunday.

Northern weather

Dry weather expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

The IMD's seven-day rainfall forecast predicts dry weather over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on Sunday.

However, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall.

East Rajasthan was expected to receive isolated rainfall on Saturday, but dry conditions are predicted there on Sunday.

Southern forecast

Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h are also likely, with gusts reaching up to 60km/h.

The wet spell is likely to continue till October 22, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on October 21 and 22.

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Other states

Heavy rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe

Andhra Pradesh is also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h are expected.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may continue receiving rainfall over the next few days.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in Kerala and Mahe, coastal Karnataka, and south interior Karnataka on Sunday.

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Thunderstorm warning

Rainfall warnings issued for several other states

Telangana is likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40km/h at isolated places on Sunday.

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning are also expected over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka, and Odisha.

The IMD has warned that heavy rain and gusty winds could disrupt road and rail traffic in these regions.

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