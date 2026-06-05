West Bengal CID questions Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim over signatures
India
West Bengal CID showed up at Kolkata mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim's place on Thursday to question him about a signature forgery case tied to picking the leader of the opposition (LoP).
They recorded his statement and collected his signature samples as part of their probe.
Signature mismatch on LoP nomination document
The whole issue started when doubts were raised over the signatures on a document that named Ballygunge MLA Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP, especially since some MLAs weren't even present when it was filed.
A mismatch in MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay's signature led to a police complaint, kicking off this investigation.
The CID has already questioned several TMC leaders and is collecting more handwriting samples to get to the bottom of things.