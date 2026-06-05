West Bengal CID questions Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim over signatures

Signature mismatch on LoP nomination document

The whole issue started when doubts were raised over the signatures on a document that named Ballygunge MLA Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP, especially since some MLAs weren't even present when it was filed.

A mismatch in MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay's signature led to a police complaint, kicking off this investigation.

The CID has already questioned several TMC leaders and is collecting more handwriting samples to get to the bottom of things.