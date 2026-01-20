West Bengal: SIR protests spark chaos, roadblocks and vandalism across districts

Why should you care?

This unrest isn't just about paperwork—it's about who gets to vote.

There have been incidents of violence against EC officials, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party have objected to the SIR, writing to the Chief Election Commissioner and alleging the exercise could delete genuine voters.

With nearly 58 lakh names already dropped from the draft rolls, a lot of people worry they'll lose their right to vote before final lists come out next month.

For young people especially, it's a reminder that access to voting—and fair processes—really matters.