West Bengal: Teacher dies while hoisting flag on I-Day

Similar incidents in past years

This isn't the first time something like this has happened during Independence Day celebrations.

In recent years, electrocution incidents have claimed lives—like in 2024 when Father Kudilil Mathew died in Kerala and in 2016 when a teacher was killed and four students injured in Telangana.

Even back in 2013, four people lost their lives during similar ceremonies.

These tragedies highlight ongoing safety risks that need more attention.