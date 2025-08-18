Next Article
West Bengal: Teacher dies while hoisting flag on I-Day
A 62-year-old teacher, Monowar Hossain, lost his life on Friday morning while raising the national flag at a private school in Mallikpur, West Bengal.
The iron pole he used accidentally touched a high-voltage power line around 7am.
Sadly, he was declared dead at the hospital shortly after.
Similar incidents in past years
This isn't the first time something like this has happened during Independence Day celebrations.
In recent years, electrocution incidents have claimed lives—like in 2024 when Father Kudilil Mathew died in Kerala and in 2016 when a teacher was killed and four students injured in Telangana.
Even back in 2013, four people lost their lives during similar ceremonies.
These tragedies highlight ongoing safety risks that need more attention.